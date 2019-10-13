Tommy DavidsonMarch 21, 1956 - October 11, 2019Dr. Tommy Davidson, DC, PhD, age 63, of Gatesville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Coryell Community Church in Gatesville, with Dr. Levi Price officiating.Tommy was born on March 21, 1956, in El Paso, Texas, to Cotton and Carolyn Mabery Davidson. He was raised in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1974. Tommy attended Baylor University where he played football and received both his Bachelors and Masters degrees. Shortly after, Tommy earned his PhD from Texas A&M University followed by his Doctorate of Chiropractics from Los Angeles Chiropractic College.Dr. Davidson returned to Gatesville to practice chiropractics in both Gatesville and Valley Mills where he served these communities for over thirty years. During that time, Dr. Davidson played a number of roles within the community including positions on the Gatesville City Council, Trustee of Gatesville I.S.D., and was the athletic trainer to both Gatesville High School and Valley Mills High School athletics. Dr. Davidson also served as the team chiropractor for Baylor University athletics for the last decade. He was a coach and mentor to many athletes within the community—from the little to the big league.Dr. Davidson is survived by his wife, Nina Davidson; three children, Dr. Casey Davidson and wife, Ericka, Claire and husband, Gable, and Will and fiancée, Jasmine Martin; parents, Cotton and Carolyn Davidson; sisters, Kelly Wood and husband, Dr. Greg Wood, Tracy Sage and husband, Randy; brother, Dr. Ty Davidson and wife, Sam; grandchildren, Kate and Lily Davidson.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be made to the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 6 football
-
Robinson police make arrest in shooting of man found wounded on Moonlight Drive
-
Boy, 16, injured in crash that ended 120 mph police chase on Highway 6
-
Parents arrested after police report 3-year-old found trying to cross Valley Mills Drive
-
Former Baylor QB to invest in Elm Avenue venture bringing coffee, custom boots
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.