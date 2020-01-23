Opal DavidsonMarch 6, 1932 - Jan. 17, 2020Opal Creacy Davidson, 87, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at Lake Whitney Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, at Clifton Funeral Home.Opal was born March 6, 1932 in Bee House, Coryell County to Samuel Arthur, Sr. and Katie Creacy.She is survived by her children, Peggy Gill of Clifton, David Davidson and wife, Carol of Crowley; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.
Davidson, Opal
To send flowers to the family of Opal Davidson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Clifton Funeral Home
303 South Avenue F
Clifton, TX 76634
303 South Avenue F
Clifton, TX 76634
Guaranteed delivery before Opal's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.