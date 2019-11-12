Geraldine DavidsonMarch 23, 1931 - Nov. 11, 2019Geraldine Margaret Davidson, 88, of Waco, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral mass at St. Louis Catholic Church is pending. You may sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

