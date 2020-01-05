Dorothy DavidsonJan. 31, 1934 - Jan. 2, 2020Dorothy Ann Davidson (Dottie) went to see the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Timbercrest, Texas. She was 85.Funeral services will 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park.Dorothy was born in North Adams, MA. She graduated from Southwest Texas College with a BS in Nursing Management. She married Wayne M. Davidson in 1959. She worked as the Head Nurse of the Recovery Room at Hillcrest Hospital for over 20 years. She retired in 1999 and dedicated her remaining time as a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered as a teacher's aide at LaVega Elementary School.Dorothy is survived by her husband, Wayne, of 60 years; and son and daughter, Bill Davidson and Janice Rosser. She is also survived by her sister, Nellie Coulter, and two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
