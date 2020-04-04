David Davidson
Nov. 28, 1948 - March 29, 2020
David Irwin Davidson, of Waco and Port Aransas, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A small family service will be held graveside with a celebration of life gathering to be held at a later date.
David was born in Waco on November 28, 1948, to Ray and Louise Davidson. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a proud Marine who served his country in the Vietnam War. After his military service, he became a journeyman electrician and this career took him to Austin in 1981. There he met and married his wife of 37 years. In 1990, he returned to school to become a physical therapy assistant and worked in that field until 1998 when he and his family moved to Port Aransas. There he was active in the VFW and worked in the maintenance department at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute until retirement.
David was preceded in death by his loving father and mother, Ray and Louise Davidson, of Waco.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Karen Davidson of Port Aransas; his beloved children, Robin Brown of Robinson, TX, and Andrew Davidson of Port Aransas; his son-in-law, Shelby Brown; his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Pape; his adoring grandsons, Jace Brown and Lucas Davidson; and his loving sister, Patricia Davidson of San Antonio, TX.
David will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his "never met a stranger" attitude, his great sense of humor, and his ready laughter. He especially enjoyed being mistaken for Santa Claus by children, not only at Christmas but year round.
During David's 3-week hospital stay, nurses at both Waco hospitals provided loving and compassionate care for him, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Providence Foundation, 6901 Medical Parkway, Waco, TX 76712 or Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Foundation, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. Waco, TX 76712. Please earmark for "nurses services". The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
