Katie DavidJune 1, 1927 - Sept. 16, 2019Katie Marie David, 92, of Mart, Texas, passed away early Monday morning, September 16, 2019, from pneumonia complications in The Woodlands, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21, at the Mart Cemetery.On June 1, 1927, Katie was born in Mart to Katie and Roy Phillips. She grew up in Mart, where she met Charles David. Charles and Katie had a long and happy marriage for many years before Charles passed in 2012. Katie worked for the McLennan County Tax Office and was a librarian assistant at the Mart Elementary School. For her hobbies, she loved to garden, travel, collect rocks, and paint.Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Katie and Roy Phillips; husband, Charles David; and half sisters, Virginia Baumhardt and Doris Dinkins.She is survived by her son, Roy David and wife, Nancy David, of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Craig David and wife, Carmen David, of Bedford, Texas, and Jaymi Dowdy and husband, Tim Dowdy, of Lipan, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Brayden, Cristina, and Claire; sister-in-law, Mary Martha Holder and husband, Jack Holder, of Mart; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Katie's sweet smile and kind heart will be forever missed.Littlepage

Tags

Load entries