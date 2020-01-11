Myrna Lucile DavenportMay 15, 1940 - January 8,2020Myrna Lucile Morgan Davenport, 79, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday, January 13, at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.Myrna was born on May 15, 1940 to Samuel E. Morgan and Elizabeth Gower Morgan in Corpus Christi, Texas. Myrna was 17 years old when she lost her father, Samuel Morgan. Shortly after this she met the "love of her life" Harold Davenport. They met at Morgan Avenue Baptist Church in Corpus Christi. Myrna graduated from the first graduating class of Mary Carroll High School, in Corpus Christi in 1959. Harold and Myrna were married on December 18, 1959 at First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 18, 2019.In 1961, they moved to Marlin, Texas and began their new life together. She was focused on raising their three children and supporting her husband in his career. Myrna was active in her children's school activities, The Scouts and at church. She was a faithful servant to the Lord at the First Baptist Church in Marlin by teaching Sunday school, preparing meals at church and supporting camp activities at Latham Springs. Myrna loved her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, elephants, cross-stitch, red tulips, cardinals and Coca Cola.Myrna Lucile Davenport was preceded in death by her parent's, Samuel and Elizabeth Morgan; infant brother, John; In-law's, Virgil and Velma Davenport.She is survived by her husband, Harold Davenport of Marlin; daughter, Sherri Tomchesson of Waco; son, Gary Davenport and wife, Sharon of Bremond; daughter, Lisa Jeffrey of China Spring; grandchildren, Phillip Davenport and wife, Ashli of Aledo, Clinton Davenport and wife, Nicole, of Bremond, Lauren Tomchesson of Waco, Jackson and Jacie Jeffrey of China Spring; great-grandsons, Brayden and Layne Davenport of Bremond, Brooks, Barrett and Briggs Davenport of Aledo; brother, Joe Morgan and wife, Christy, of Corpus Christi; niece, Samantha Morgan of Corpus Christi; her kitty, Snickers.Donations may be made to the Charity of your choice in memory of Myrna.
Davenport, Myrna Lucile
To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Davenport as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.