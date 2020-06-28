Dorothy Earline Davee August 4, 1927 - June 20, 2020 Dorothy Earline Davee, 92, of Waco, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Waco. Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorothy was born August 4, 1927, in Pleasant Grove, Texas, to Thomas Oscar Perry and Minnie Mae Kelly Perry. She retired after 33 years of service at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Waco as a Bottle Inspector. Dorothy loved working in her yard and shelling pecans from her pecan tree. She also loved baking for her friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Elic Ray Davee. Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Yvonne Russell, Gayla Gallagher and Sherri Davee; grandchildren, Mercy Barber, Corban Gallagher and Regan Freybourg; great-grandchildren, Mia Mendoza, Mason Barber, Zoe Barber, Charlie Gallagher and Bear Freybourg; and great-great-granchildren, Hendrix and Mayan Mendoza. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

