Randy G. DaughertySept. 17, 1954 - Oct. 21, 2018Randy Glenn Daugherty, 64, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Butch Boatright will be officiating. Interment will follow at Kirk Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 25, at the funeral home.Randy was born, September 17, 1954, to James E., Jr. and Juanita (Stewart) Daugherty in Marlin, Texas. He married Gwendolyn Honeycutt, August 19, 1977, in Mart, Texas. Randy taught General Construction Skills/Building Trades at Robinson ISD for 34 years. He served on the Board of Directors of TIVA and Skills USA – Texas. Randy was a member of Hubbard Cowboy Church in Hubbard and was a Cooking Team leader.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; Elbert and Ola Daugherty, Tom and Mary Stewart; his in-laws, Walter and Mertice Honeycutt; and brother, James E. Daugherty III.Randy is survived by his wife, Gwen; children, Kerri Jacksics and husband, Tim, Bradley Daugherty, Kristi Minter and husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Ryin Jacksics, Justin Jacksics, Drake Minter, Braxton Minter; siblings, Kelly Daugherty, Deena Wagenschein and husband Kevin, Christopher Daugherty; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

