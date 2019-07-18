Rayburn DarstFeb. 6, 1936 - July 7, 2019Rayburn Darst, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Sunday, July 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at the Bruceville Baptist Church, 201 Benton, Bruceville, TX.Ray was born February 6, 1936 in Lesage, West Virginia, to Clarence and Lenora Darst. Ray lived life to the fullest, loved the challenge of trying something new. No matter the venture, Ray was sure to be enthusiastically engaged. He served four years in the Air force during the Korean War. He went on to work for the Federal Government in different capacities, his last as Logistics Mgmt Specialist for the U.S. Army at Vint Hill Farms Station, Virginia. His love of travel was realized during his tour in the Air Force and his civil service career, which included positions in several U.S. states, Germany, and Vietnam.Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lenora Darst; brothers, Nathan, Hollis, and Stephen; and sister, Kathleen.He is survived by his wife, Sue of Eddy, TX; son, Michael Darst and wife, Tammie, of Eddy; daughter, Pam McCall and husband, David, of Austin; grandchildren, Cody Darst of Austin, Joshua Darst of Colorado, Marine Sgt Kyle Douglas Darst and wife, Lindsay, of California, Kevin Ray Darst and wife, Sarah of Waco; grandson, Blair McCall and sweetheart, Bailey Green, of Arlington, TX; granddaughter, Nicole Skylar Armour and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Nolyn Armour of Ft Worth; daughter, Kathleen Darst; grandchildren, Ashley Miller, Bridget Sampeck, and Luke Sampeck; great-grandchildren, Dylan Miller and Aria Etheridge of Arkansas.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bruceville Baptist Church, P. 0. Box 1118; Bruceville, TX, 76630.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
