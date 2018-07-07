Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.