Mattie Mae DanielsMay 17, 1922 - Nov. 10, 2019Mattie Mae Daniels passed away November 10, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 23, at Mt. Carmel B.C. Burial following at Oakwood. Wake will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 22, at funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.