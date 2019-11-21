Mattie Mae DanielsMay 17, 1922 - Nov. 10, 2019Mattie Mae Daniels passed away November 10, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 23, at Mt. Carmel B.C. Burial following at Oakwood. Wake will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 22, at funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

