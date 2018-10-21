Lillian DanielsJanuary 12, 1929 - October 9, 2018We would like to acknowledge with sincere appreciation to the Dorsey-Keatts Staff and Janice Matthews for the service provided for us during our time of sorrow. We thank you from the depths of our hearts.The Green and Daniels Family

