Carlette Daniels
Oct. 1, 1957 - June 3, 2020
Carlette Daniels passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Doris Miller Memorial Park.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.