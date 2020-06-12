Carlette Daniels

Oct. 1, 1957 - June 3, 2020

Carlette Daniels passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Doris Miller Memorial Park.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlette Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries