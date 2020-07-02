Charles Ray Daniel
Sept. 10, 1949 - June 25, 2020
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Greater Bible Way Church in Waco. Burial will be at the Elm Mott Cemetery. Littles and Sons Mort.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY TO INCREASE THE RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES TO OCCUR, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTDOORS AND IF YOU MUST BE OUTSIDE, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS AND STAY HYDRATED. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION IMMEDIATELY. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
Charles Ray Daniel
Sept. 10, 1949 - June 25, 2020
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Greater Bible Way Church in Waco. Burial will be at the Elm Mott Cemetery. Littles and Sons Mort.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.