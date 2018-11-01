Stephen G. DamonMarch 12, 1953 - Oct. 30, 2018Steve Damon, 65, of Lorena, passed away, Tuesday October 30, 2018, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 3, at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway, with Pastor Bryan Patrick and Pat Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Steve was born March 12, 1953 in Clifton, Texas. He was a proud Eagle Scout, Mason, HVAC contractor, and renowned adventurer. Steve was often best known for his sense of humor and his laugh. Steve loved life. He was a great husband, dad, Pappy, cousin, uncle, nephew, and friend. He worked hard and played hard.He was preceded in death by his father, James S. Damon; mother, Sue Byrd Betros; brother, James Homer Damon; and nephew, James Ray Betros.Steve is survived by his wife, Vickie Damon; children, Charlotte Doran and husband David, of Waco, Cheryl Crenshaw and husband, Tom, of Lorena, Billy Linthicum and Sabrina, of China Spring, Jamie Montgomery and husband, Marc, of Lorena, and Christopher Linthicum, of Hewitt; grandchildren, Dakota Doran, Caden Crenshaw, Dylan Saulters, Katlyn McLain, Triniti Saulters, Madyson Cook, Cooper Linthicum, Brody Cook, Django Doran, Kesler Montgomery, Beckett Linthicum, Landon Montgomery, and Gavyn Linthicum; brother, David Betros and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.Pallbearers will be his sons, sons-in-law, and oldest grandson: Billy Linthicum, Christopher Linthicum, David Doran, Tom Crenshaw, Marc Montgomery, and Caden Crenshaw.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their loving care of Steve in his last days, and for all of the Damon Service customers that blessed him over the years and often became family friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.