Stephen G. DamonMarch 12, 1953 - Oct. 30, 2018Steve Damon, 65, of Lorena, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 3, at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway, with Pastor Bryan Patrick and Pat Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.

