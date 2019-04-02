Marvin Lane DameronMay 31, 1932 - March 31, 2019Marvin Lane Dameron passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bruceville Eddy United Methodist Church, with Pastor Robin Ford and Pastor Dennis Camp officiating. Burial will follow at Bruceville-Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service.A full obituary will follow.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.