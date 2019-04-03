Marvin L. DameronMay 31, 1932 - March 31, 2019Marvin Lane Dameron, age 86, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Bruceville Eddy United Methodist Church with Pastor Robin Ford and Pastor Dennis Camp officiating. Burial will follow at Bruceville-Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.Marvin was born May 31, 1932, to Marvin Eugene Dameron and Mary Frances Mills Dameron. He completed his high school education at Midway High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, track and baseball. In 1950, he and his classmates were the second class to graduate from Midway High School.Dameron attended Daniel Baker College in Brownwood on a basketball scholarship. After about a year, however, he became concerned about his grades and was given approval to quit basketball in exchange for taking a dishwasher's position at the school, which enabled him to keep his scholarship. Daniel Baker College merged with Howard Payne University and Dameron graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science from Howard Payne University. Nine years later, in 1964, he earned his Master of Science degree in Education Administration from Baylor University.After graduating from Howard Payne, Dameron was a teacher, coach, and high school principal for Bruceville-Eddy. He moved to Midway High School three years later, where he served as an assistant coach for football and track, taught sixth grade arithmetic and general science, and drove a school bus.In 1962, Dameron accepted a position as an elementary school principal and five years later as a junior high principal. A few years after that, in 1971, he became assistant superintendent for Midway ISD and acting superintendent in 1973. A year later he took over completely following Superintendent Rice's retirement. He held this position until his retirement in 1989.Marvin Dameron was born and raised in Speegleville, Texas, where he attended school through tenth grade. He was a member of Speegleville Baptist Church for much of his life and was baptized in Hog Creek in 1946. He married Mary Ann Dunning in Bruceville in 1962. After making their home in Eddy, Dameron joined the Bruceville Eddy United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Billy Gene Dameron.Marvin is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his sister, Mary Mooney; brother, Clyde Dameron; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family asks that any memorials be given to the charities of choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
