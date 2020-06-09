David Dalton
September 19, 1944 - June 3, 2020
David was born in Texas City, Texas to Frank and Pauline Moore Dalton. He graduated from Austin High School in Houston where he played drums in the marching band. He enjoyed playing drums with church choirs. He lived in Waco for several years and made many friends there. He sang in the choirs of Park Lake Baptist Church, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and with the Singing Seniors of Baylor University. He had a good sense of humor, loved to sing and was a big fan of spectator sports.
David was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles Dalton; sister-in-law, Janice Dalton; brother, Jack Dalton; and nephew, Dale Dalton.
David is survived by sister-in-law, Margie Dalton; and nephews, Ronnie Dalton, Chuck Dalton, John Dalton and Paul Dalton.
The family will hold a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston. Condolences may be shared at www.ForestParkLawnDaleFH.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Senior Care Centers Cares Foundation at (214) 271-9090.
