Barbara A. DailyOct. 24, 1939 - Sept. 25, 2018Barbara A. Daily, 78, went home to be with the Lord and Savior, September 25, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wortham Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 30, at the funeral home.Barbara was born, October 24, 1939, to Charlie and Georgia (Willingham) Jobe. She married Weldon O. Daily on September 21, 1956. Barbara retired from VMISD as a School Bus Driver.She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and three sisters.Survivors include her husband, Weldon Daily; children, Ray Daily, Charlie Daily, Royce Daily, and Diana Dickson and husband, Joe; eight grandchildren, Ray Daily, Jr. and wife, Joannah, Tiffany Daily, Trina Lewis and husband, Billy, Heather Turner, Ray Rector, Joseph Dickson III, Chad Daily and wife, Connie, and Jacqueline Daily. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.Pallbearers will be Mark Marshall, Ricky Daily, Billy Lewis, Jeff Slentz, Scott Daily, Lupe Santos and Joe Dickson.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
