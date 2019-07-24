LaVerne Bardin DagleyJune 11, 1927 - July 23, 2019LaVerne Bardin Dagley passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Marvin Wittenberg and The Rev. Reggie Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, in the Garden Room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

