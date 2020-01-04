Yvonne CypertSept. 4, 1940 - Jan. 1, 2020Yvonne Cypert passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Waco. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation may be made during normal operation hours of 8:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Yvonne was born on September 4, 1940, in Waco, Texas, to J.V. and Frances Cypert. Due to a childhood illness and subsequent paralysis, Yvonne spent her remaining life confined to a wheelchair. She spent her entire life living in Waco. Yvonne attended the Waco schools and graduated in 1958 from Waco High School. During her educational career Yvonne earned numerous academic awards and was known for her intellect and achievements. Yvonne attended Baylor University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Math and Physics. Her subsequent immediate academic endeavors resulted in earning a Certified Public Accountant certification. With this certification in hand, Yvonne opened her own accounting office where she practiced accounting for 50 years.Yvonne's hobby was reading, and she quickly read numerous books where she developed an interest in writing romance fiction. She was an active member in the Romance Writers Association in the Waco area. With her many scholarly interests, Yvonne enjoyed talking at length about almost any subject. She also rarely missed her favorite Baylor Bears football team in action in all types of weather and temperatures. She proudly purchased her football season tickets for almost 50 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved pet Akita, Brodie.Yvonne is survived by her brother, Jim Cypert and wife, Rita, of Waco; nephew, Christian Cypert and wife, Cheryl, of Providence Village, Texas and their daughter, Gretchen; plus many cousins.The family would like to recognize long-time caregivers Carla Swatsell and Carol Valentine for their years of dedicated service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her beloved Baylor University or to a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Cypert, Yvonne
To send flowers to the family of Yvonne Cypert, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 6
Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
