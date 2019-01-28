Norma Jean Nitzschke CuvielloJuly 12, 1929 - Jan. 25, 2019Norma Jean Nitzschke Cuviello, 89, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room, with Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Norma was born in Little Elm, Limestone County, Texas, to Ida Belle and Edward Nitzschke on July 12, 1929. She attended Scott & White School of Nursing and graduated in 1951. She worked at the V.A. Hospital in Marlin, Texas, where she met the love of her life, Patrick Victor Cuviello. They married in 1953 and moved to Corsicana, Texas, where they lived 55 years before moving to Waco in 2008.They were active members of 1st United Methodist Church, Corsicana and she was a CHS band parent. She loved sewing and gardening. Her favorite pastime was sharing her life experiences, memories and bits of wisdom with her children, grandchildren and anyone else that would listen.Norma's single greatest joy was supporting her husband Pat with all his endeavors. She followed him around the country with his passion for education. Norma spent the last 30 years of their 57 year marriage caring for him through his battles with cancer.Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pat; son, Pat Jr.; two younger sisters, Mildred McCarver and Jo Eddie Sommerville; and son-in-law, Rico Marcial.She is survived by daughters, Linda Marcial of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Kimberley Seesing and husband, Larry, of Waco, and Elice Palmer and husband, David, of San Antonio; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Tom Sommerville.Pallbearers are Michael Carney, Kyle Palmer, Jason Palmer, Brandon Seesing, Chuck Green, Sam Duncan, Beau Green, and Dominic Carney.Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson, Meals on Wheels or 1st United Methodist in Corsicana.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice, The Delany staff, Juana, Laticia, Patricia, Karen and all of her loving caregivers.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
