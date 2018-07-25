Sue Ellen Inmon CutbirthJanuary 20, 1948 - July 11, 2018Sue Ellen Inmon Cutbirth, age 70, of Robinson, went home to her Lord and Savior peacefully, July 11, 2018. Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 28, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1601 S Robinson Dr., Rev. Jim Daniels officiating.Born in, Waco, Texas, to parents Durward and Lois, Sue attended schools at Crestview, Richfield, and graduated from Robinson High School in 1965. A single Mother of two girls she worked and went to school getting a degree a decade, 78' RN, 87' BSN, and 97' MSN. Sue worked for the VA, Waco Center for Youth, DePaul, MHMR, and UTMB. She was the 1st Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to work in the Texas Prison System. Sue spent many summers with her grandparents Ralph and Aletha Crisler in Liberal, Kansas. It was there she developed her love of animals. Riding horses from an early age, she, along with her grandkids, competed in Playdays. She earned several buckles on her horses Cowgirl and Shasta. Her favorite event was Goat Tying. She also allowed many kids to ride her horse Jimbo at the shows.The last several years she has been involved with WAG doing agility with her beloved Bella, and was training Sky for her time in the ring. She was so proud of the Ribbons that she and Bella earned and was looking forward to doing the same with Sky.Sue Ellen is a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was baptized by Brother Ivan Ker in 1989. She loved her church family and she loved the Lord, reading her Bible daily and praying for each of her family members and friends. She enjoyed her lunch dates with the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Group and Road Trips with the Cornerstone "5".Sue loved her daughters and grandkids with her whole heart, taking them on yearly beach vacations, her favorite place to be. She was proud of each of them.Sue Ellen was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Crisler Tanner; father and stepmother, Durward and Margaret Inmon; brother, Mark Smallwood; and stepson, Todd Cutbirth.She is survived by daughters, Kelly Fox Shavers and husband, Chuck, Becky VonSchriltz Davis and husband, Kevin; stepchildren, Judy Browder, Jeannie Sutter, Janie Spillman, Stephen Cutbirth, and their families.Lovingly known as Sue Sue, she leaves behind a legacy in her grandchildren whom she loved fiercely. Tanner Davis and wife Julie, Kelcie Lander and fiancée, Dalton Key, Colton Culpepper, and Chance Davis.She is survived by brothers, Cris Smallwood and Mike Inmon; and sister, Eddie Massey. Special niece and nephew, Gabrielle and Chris Massey; along with many other family and friends.Honorary pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, Kevin and Chuck; grandsons, Tanner, Colton, Chance, and Dalton; and cousins, Karl and Cody Kennon.The family would like to thank Dr. Go and the staff at Greenway Kidney Center for their love and care. Dr. Skeen and Waco Cardiology and the rest of her medical team.In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1601 S Robinson Dr., Robinson, TX 76706; Unbound Waco, 505 N 20th St, Waco, TX 76707; Waco Humane Society, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco, TX 76706; or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
