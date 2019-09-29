Betty Sue CutbirthSept. 7, 1931 - Sept. 25, 2019Betty Sue Carnett Cutbirth passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019.Daughter of Reverend Ellis Lee and Gladys Carnett, she was born on September 7, 1931 in Lebanon Missouri, with a twin sister Peggy Lou, who passed away as an infant from a childhood illness.As a pastor's daughter, Betty Sue moved with her family to New Orleans at a young age, but spent the majority of her pre-college years in Ft. Worth, where her father was pastor of Travis Avenue Baptist Church.Betty Sue graduated from Paschal High school, Ft. Worth, in 1947, at age 16. She attended and graduated from Baylor University in 1952. While at Baylor, she was a member of Alpha Omega sorority, received her Bachelors of Science in education and met her husband of 66 years, Seale Cutbirth.While Seale attended Baylor medical school in Houston, Betty Sue taught second grade. Seale and Betty Sue were the parents of four children: Steve, Brian, Kitty and Sam.Betty Sue and Seale moved to Brownwood in 1958 where Seale established his general medical practice of 35 years. Shortly after moving to Brownwood, Betty Sue was asked by the JayCees to represent Brownwood in the Mrs. Texas Contest in Ft. Worth. She won the Mrs. Texas contest and was 4th runner up in the Mrs. America Pageant, all while raising four pre-school children.A loyal supporter of Howard Payne University, Betty Sue served many years on the board of trustees and received an honorary doctorate from Howard Payne for her service to the university.Other than spending time with family, playing bridge was Betty Sue's favorite pastime. She loved playing bridge with her friends and actually taught bridge at Howard Payne.Betty Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Seale; son, Brian; parents, Ellis and Gladys; twin sister, Peggy Lou; and brother, Eli.Betty Sue is survived by her son, Steve and wife, Sharron, of Waco; daughter, Kitty and husband, Russell, of Brownwood; and son, Sam and wife, Geanna, of Abilene. Betty Sue and Seale have nine granddaughters and 13 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the staff at The Chatfield, Oak Ridge Manor and First Aid Agency Caretakers for their compassionate and excellent care.A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Brownwood Country Club dining room. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The service will be officiated by family friends, Reverend Stan Allcorn and Dr. Bill Heston.The family requests any memorials be made to Butler Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church, Brownwood.Online memorials can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com.Davis Morris Funeral Home800 Center Ave.Brownwood, TX 76801(325) 646-5555
