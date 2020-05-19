Rita Jansing Custer
September 3, 1928 - May 17, 2020
Rita Jansing Custer went home to Jesus on May 17, 2020 at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m, Tuesday, May 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson. A celebration of life will be held at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Daywitt officiating at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family members as they lay Rita to rest at Waco Memorial Park.
Rita, daughter of Frank and Clara Roessler Jansing, was born and raised in Westphalia, TX and moved throughout Texas as an Air Force wife of Leo R. Bringman until later settling in Waco, TX where she married her second husband Vernon Custer. Rita worked for many years at First National Bank in downtown Waco until her retirement.
Rita was preceded in death by her mother and father; both husbands; one son, Kenneth W. Bringman; her sister, Angeline C. McWatters; two brothers, Edward M. Jansing and Eugene B. Jansing; and one great-granddaughter, Katherine L. Bringman.
She is survived by one brother, Alois J. Jansing; two sons, Leo D. Bringman and wife, Diane, Robert J. Bringman, Sr.; two daughters, Janice M. Jordan and husband, Johnny, Rhonda Webb and husband, Stan; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita's grandchildren will honor her by serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Texas Home Heath Group and Texas Home Health Hospice for their kind care and support.
The family asked that memorials be made to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
