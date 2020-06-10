Gladys Custer
Feb. 2, 1939 - June 6, 2020
Gladys Marie Stephens Custer, 81, gained her angel wings on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Her request for a "celebration" will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, located at 1861 Church Rd, McGregor, TX, at New Day Family Fellowship. Visitation will be held prior to the celebration from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sign the Guest Book and view her Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
