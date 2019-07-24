Sr. Jo Ann CuscuridaDec. 15, 1932 - July 13, 2019A Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Jo Ann Cuscurida, D.C., was celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Seton Residence Chapel in Evansville, IN; burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery, Evansville. Sr. died July 13, 2019, at Seton Residence, Evansville. Sr. was 86 years of age and 62 years vocation as a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul.Born December 15, 1932, in Waco, Texas, Sr. Jo Ann (baptized Jo Ann) was one of two children born to Michael and Millie Estell (Zahirniak) Cuscurida. She was a 1950 graduate of Waco High School. Sr. earned her BS in Nursing from Saint Louis University, St. Louis, in 1956, and her MSN in Service Administration from DePaul University in Chicago, 1965.Sr. entered the Daughters of Charity in St. Louis from St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco, June 1957. Following initial formation, Sr. served as Nursing Supervisor at St. Mary Hospital, Milwaukee (1958-1962) and Charity Hospital, New Orleans (1962-1963). In 1965, Sr. was missioned to Providence Hospital, Mobile, AL., where she served as Director of Nursing Service (1965-1966); then, served as a Nurse at Hotel Dieu Hospital, New Orleans (1967). Sr. served twice as Director of Nursing Service; first, at Providence Hospital in Mobile (1967-1969), and then at Providence Hospital and Medical Centers in Southfield, MI (1970-1981). Sr. then served as Vice President of Nursing at St. Joseph Health Centers & Hospital, Chicago (1981-1987); she was also Local Community Superior there, (1981-1984). For the next 23 years, Sister Jo Ann served in Governance as a full-time Board Chair (1986 to 2009) at the following health centers: St. Thomas Health Services in Nashville, Tenn., (1986 to 1991); St. Vincent Hospital & Health Service in Indianapolis, Ind., (1987 to 1991); St. Mary's of Michigan Medical Center in Saginaw, Mich., (1991 to 2009); and St. Mary Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., (1991 to 1996). In 2009, Sister Jo Ann entered the Ministry of Prayer at Seton Residence, Evansville, Ind.; she served there until her death. Sr. entered the Ministry of Prayer at Seton Residence, Evansville; she served there until her death.Sr. was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Cuscurida, Jr., of Waco.She is survived by family friend, Madeline Kosler, cousins in Greece, many friends, and her Sisters in Community.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
