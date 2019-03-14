Martha Ann CurtisFeb. 11, 1953 - March 11, 2019Martha Ann Curtis, 66 of Harker Heights, Texas passed away March 11, 2019 in Temple, Texas. She was born on February 11, 1953 to Eugene Springfield and Billie Ruth Hailey in Marlin, TX. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 17, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen, TX. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m., on Monday, March 18, at Central Christian Church, Killeen, Texas. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery, Lott, Texas.Martha graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1971 and from Baylor University in 1975. Shortly before graduation Martha met the love of her life, Randy Curtis, on a blind date. They were married on December 28, 1974, in Lott, Texas. Martha and Randy started their family in Killeen, and were blessed with three children; daughters, Christie Leigh and Kelly Anne; and son; Andy Hailey. The Curtis family enjoyed traveling and Martha and Randy took many trips traveling the world together. Throughout her life Martha was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a school teacher, Sunday School teacher, Choir Director, Deacon, Elder, and so much more. Martha loved people and never met a stranger and always took time to get to truly know someone. She loved Jesus, her family and the Baylor Bears. To know her was to know the love of Jesus.Martha was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her beloved husband, Randy Curtis; her cherished children, Christie Curtis, Kelly and Joe Eakin, and Andy and Sarah Curtis; and precious grandchildren, Owen Curtis and Kendal Curtis.Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home1615 S Fort Hood St,Killeen, TX 76542(254) 634-2638Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
