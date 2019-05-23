Johnie J. CurtisNov. 14, 1917 - May 21, 2019Johnie Janel Sims Curtis, 101, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, TX, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial will follow at Lost Prairie Cemetery, 514 FM 3371, Groesbeck, TX, at 3:00 p.m. with Tracey Sims, beloved nephew officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Johnie was born November 14, 1917, in Limestone County, to John and Fannie Mahan Sims. She served in the Women's Army Corps during World War II. Johnie married Clarence Richard "Dick" Curtis in 1944 in South Carolina. They spent the majority of married life in the Army. The family was stationed in Japan, Hawaii, and various stateside locations. After retiring, she and Dick moved back to central Texas, to be close to her beloved Lost Prairie. Johnie has been a resident of Robinson, TX since 1971. She was a social worker and bookkeeper for the American Red Cross before she and Dick opened Curtis Realty in Robinson. Johnie was active in the ABWA, Robinson Chamber of Commerce, and Waco Board of Realtors for many years and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was especially proud of her term as the President of the Waco Board of Realtors. She was a long-time member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She was a representative in the Texas Silver Haired Legislature for several terms and was involved with the electoral process by working at local polling places. The City of Robinson declared November 14, 2017, as "Johnie Curtis Day" to memorialize her 100th birthday.Johnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Curtis; and her seven siblings.Johnie is survived by her son, John Richard Curtis and wife, Polly, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and daughters, Jacquelyn Rich and husband, Gerald, of Lott, and Jo Anne McClelland and husband, Steve, of Ridgecrest, California; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Red Cross.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.