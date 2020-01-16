Evelyn CurtisOctober 7, 1927 - January 14, 2020Evelyn Ruth Curtis passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The funeral services celebrating the life of Evelyn Curtis will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park.She was the only child born in Waco to George Frank Anderson and Tolly Natalee (Kroll) Anderson. At the age of 16, Evelyn began her work in the grocery business working for her future father-in-law at the Safeway store on 17th and Speight.When World War II ended and the sons of the manager of the store returned home in 1946, one of them, Walter Elmer Curtis, Jr. decided that he had met the woman of his dreams and after three weeks of knowing each other, they were married. Since Safeway did not allow spouses to work together, Evelyn found herself working at another grocery store for a short period of time. She became pregnant with their first child while her husband finished his degree at Baylor and worked at Safeway. That child, Patricia Ann, was born with spina bifida and lived only for 20 months. During that time her husband had gone to work for Montgomery Wards and he was working in Fort Worth, Texas, when their second daughter, Carol Sue, was born in 1951.Elmer soon went back to Safeway where he quickly rose to the level of store manager and Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom while her husband had them moving all over the state to open Safeway stores. In 1954, they were living in Waxahachie where a son, John Howard, was born and then while in Austin in 1956, their third daughter, Martha Jean, was born. After a couple of store manager jobs in Austin and Bryan, Elmer decided to join his dad back in Waco and help run the Milky Way food store chain. Evelyn also at that time was ready to rejoin the work force, so she too, began working with the Milky Way stores.In 1972, Elmer and Evelyn decided it was time to branch out and try owning their own convenience stores and opened one Mr. C's food store on the corner of Bagby and Richter and the other on Highway 77. Later, they sold the store on Hwy 77 and concentrated all of their efforts on the one store. That Mr. C's was popular in the neighborhood and Evelyn enjoyed interacting with all of the customers watching the younger children grow up to be successful adults. In 1981, Elmer passed away during open heart surgery and Evelyn was left to run Mr. C's by herself. After several years she finally sold the store and decided to take a little time off but that was not in her nature to be at home doing nothing so she worked for a couple of grocery stores in the area before finding her true home at HEB in 1991. At the age of 64, she started working at the Woodway HEB and worked there until her retirement on November 25, 2019. HEB became her second family – in fact, her son, John often said, he thought at times they ranked higher in her life than her immediate family. While at HEB, she won several awards such as Employee of the month and of the year at the Woodway store. One time she actually came in 2nd in a bagging contest where she competed with other baggers around the area who were young enough to be her grandchildren. The saddest day of her working life was the day she "retired" from HEB – she told her children many times she had never quit anything in her life and retirement felt like quitting to her. But her failing health was not allowing her to continue working.Evelyn was a very involved mother to her three children – there was no event at school that she and Elmer did not attend or become actively involved in as parents. She was at every sporting event even attending every basketball game that Carol played at Baylor back when to play for the Lady Bears was more of a club team than the national champions they are today. And then, there were her Dallas Cowboys.Evelyn supported them from the time they were franchised through the good years and the bad. You did not call her or talk to her if her Cowboys were playing.Evelyn is survived by her three children: Carol Peterson and husband, Fred, of Pflugerville, Texas; son, John and wife, Yvonne, of Whitney, Texas; and Martha and husband, Randy, of Pflugerville, Texas. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law, John E. Curtis and wife, Frances of Houston, and Thomas H. Curtis and wife, Carla, of Tyler, Texas. She has four grandchildren, Anthony Curtis from Waco, Brian Peterson Ricter and wife, Kate, from Austin, Meagan Glasgow of Fort Worth and Cade Glasgow of Houston. She is also survived by two step-grandchildren, Jason Johnson and John Jacob Johnson.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter.Honorary Pallbearers for Evelyn will be all of the employees, both past and present at the Woodway HEB.A special note of thanks goes out to the wonderful people at Providence Hospital, the staff at St. Anthony's Care Center and especially the very special people at Providence Hospice during her final days.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com Through this site you are encouraged to leve a fond memory about Evelyn.
Curtis, Evelyn
To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Curtis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 18
Interment
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:15AM
11:15AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Robinson, tx 76706
6623 S. IH 35
Robinson, tx 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Interment begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.