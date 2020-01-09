Virginia Lee CurrySept. 28, 1929 - Jan. 6, 2020On Monday evening, January 6, 2020, Virginia Lee Curry passed away peacefully at Ascension St. Catherine's Center in Waco, at the age of 90. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco with Father Rakshaganathan "Raj" Selvaraj, as celebrant, Father Edwin Kagoo and Father Cyril Ejaidu as concelebrants and Deacon Greg George serving. Committal Rites will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd in Waco with the recital of the Rosary in her honor to follow.Virginia was born to Filipina and Jeff Fisher in Waco on September 28, 1929. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Waco where she graduated as Valedictorian. Shortly thereafter, she began pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Baylor University and graduated in 1951. After graduation in 1955, she pursued further studies at Baylor Hospital in Dallas where she received her degree in Medical Technology.In June of 1951, she married James T. "Jim" Curry. They met at the young age of 13 and 15 and dated for seven years before they married. Virginia and Jim then lived in Waco for most of their lives. However, in 1957, they moved their young family of four children to Galveston for Jim to study medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch. There, she worked in diabetes research to help support the growing family. Jim finished medical school in 1961 and chose to return to Waco to finish a year-long residency program at Providence Hospital. After his residency was complete, Jim went into private practice in Waco. His final years of practicing were spent as a Chief of Acute Medicine at the VA Medical Center in Waco, from which he retired.Mom was a loyal member and volunteer of many societies including the Athenians at Baylor, the McLennan County Women's Medical Auxiliary, the Catholic Women's Study Club, the Waco Harston Study Club, St. Mary's and St. Louis' Mothers Clubs, and The Waco MHMR center.All who knew our mother loved her. She always had a welcoming smile and made everyone feel at home. Mom never made an enemy and, to our knowledge, never even made anyone mad at her. She was a true angel on earth and will be an everlasting saint to all who knew her. She rarely missed a single day of Mass during her life. It was an honor to be raised by and be in the presence of such a loving and dedicated mother and to witness someone who lived their entire life walking in the shoes of the Lord.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Christopher T. Curry; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Fisher; and numerous close family friends for whom she prayed and mourned. In addition to being a loving daughter and wife, she was also an endearing mother to her seven children. They include Susan Morkovsky and husband, Wayne, of Crawford, Jeff Curry and wife, Kim, of Kerrville, the late Christopher T. Curry, Phyllis Curry of Waco, Phil Curry and wife, Aimee, of Waco, Carolyn de Cordova and husband, Carl, of Austin and Pat Curry and wife, Alicia, of Crawford. Survivors also include her seven grandchildren, John Morkovsky of Waco, Rebecca Wilcox of Colorado, Sara Curry Moffatt of Lubbock, Cole Curry of Conroe, Coleman Curry of Waco, Emily Curry of Dallas and Christopher J. Curry of College Station.In addition, the family would like to acknowledge all of the dear friends of mom and dad who made such a difference in their lives and all of ours. Those include, but are not limited to, the Wardlaws, Jansings, Youngs, Fulbrights, Scotts, Matustiks, Restivos, Muhls, Morminos and so many other valued friends and mentors. Also, cousins, Gary Petty and Don and Karen Petty were valued friends and family.Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Trevor and Wesley Taravella, sons of Alicia Curry.Special thanks to the nurses and staff at St. Catherine's and St. Elizabeth's Place at Providence Park for the many years of dedicated care to mom.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Miracle-Ear Foundation or Friends for Life in Waco in her memory.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Curry, Virginia Lee
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 10
Rosary
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM
St Louis Catholic Church
2001 North 25th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Jan 11
Cemetery
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
