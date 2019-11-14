Fern CurleeJune 28, 1936 - November 10, 2019Fern Curlee finished her journey here on earth and claimed her heavenly reward on the evening of November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Clifton. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery.

