Virginia CunninghamMarch 27, 1931 - November 3, 2019Virginia Ann Cunningham passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.Services will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday, November 9, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with The Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Burial will be at Gerald Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., service time on Thursday at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

