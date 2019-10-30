Virgil CunninghamOctober 11, 1931 - October 25, 2019Virgil Ray Cunningham, of Robinson, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2019.Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

