Opal Vivian CunninghamDec. 24, 1924 - July 4, 2019Opal Vivian (Bettinger) Cunningham, 94, of Grand Prairie, Texas, formerly of Waco, Texas, passed at 2:26 a.m., July 4, 2019, in Community Hospice of Texas at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. Viewing and visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, followed with burial at the DFW National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.Born December 24, 1924, in Waco, Texas, to Walter Joe Bettinger, Sr. and Hallie Fields, she was raised by her Aunt Ona Fields due to her mother's passing on February 13, 1925. The youngest of six children, Walter J. Jr., Mildred M., Virginia K., John L., and Bruce R. Bettinger, she was a graduate of Waco High School and worked as a clerk at Woolworth's department store. On August 23, 1942, she married Col. O.D. Cunningham, Jr. of Hico, Texas.Based upon her upbringing, she worked hard to beautify all around her, bringing happiness and joy to anyone who entered her sphere of influence through her hobby (and love of) crafts. A very devoted military spouse, she endured numerous separations and forty-one transfers during her husband's military career, successfully raised two children, later cared for her aunt and her mother-in-law, Leighota C. Skidmore, and enjoyed a marriage that lasted 61 years until O.D.'s death on December 22, 2003.She was preceded in death by her parents, aunt, husband, and five siblings.She is survived by her children, Randal D. and spouse, Patricia A., and Ginger L. and spouse, Donald T. Coleman; grandchildren, Ronald D. Cunningham and spouse, Veronica P., April C. Damon, and Casey D. Coleman and spouse, Hailey E.; six nieces and nephews, and eight great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her name be sent to the American Lung Association, or another charity of your choice.Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home2951 S Belt Line RdGrand Prairie, TX 75052(972) 975-5000Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
