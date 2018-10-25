Barbara Jean CunninghamMarch 5, 1938 - Oct. 17, 2018Barbara Jean Cunningham passed away peacefully on October17, 2018. A visitation to celebrate Barbara's life will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.She was born in Riesel, Texas, March 5, 1938, to Bill and Elsie Van Dyck. She married the love of her life, Vernon Cunningham, in 1959.An avid bowler, Barbara won several awards, including the honor of being the first woman in Waco to bowl a perfect 300 game.She treasured her bowling friends and memories. Her most valuable gifts in life were her grandchildren. She would do anything for them. She was so proud of their strengths to overcome life's challenges.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elsie Van Dyck; brother, Billy Van Dyck; husband, Vernon Cunningham; sons, Russell and Randy Cunningham.Her memory is carried on by son, Bobby Cunningham and wife, Cynthia; brother, Frankie Linkous; grandsons, Brian and Jeff Cunningham; granddaughter, Samantha Williams and husband, Scott; and her precious great-grandson, Beckham.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
