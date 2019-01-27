Johnny Cummings, Jr.Sept. 30, 1936 - Jan. 25, 2019Johnny Lee Cummings, 82, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, January 28, at the Valley Mills First Baptist Church, with Dr. John Wheatley officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Interment will be in the Valley Mills Cemetery.Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, at the Foss Funeral Home. For complete obituary go to www.fossfuneralhme.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

