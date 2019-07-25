Joe Dan CummingsApril 5, 1953 - July 22, 2019Joe Dan Cummings, 66, of Robinson, passed away July 22, 2019 at this home. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor Larry Wymore officiating.Joe was born April 5, 1953, in Espanola, New Mexico, the son of Jack Cummings and Peggy (Slaughter) Cummings. He grew up in and around the Waco area. He worked at L3 for 30 years, retiring in 2018 due to his illness. Joe fought a long hard battle with cancer and wanted to live long enough for his grandsons to remember him.He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Cummings; his precious mother, Peggy Cummings; older brother, Jackie Cummings.He is survived by his wife, Tricia Cummings of Robinson; daughter, son-in-law and grandsons, Brooke, Scott, Bryce and Jace Boedeker of Lipan, TX; son, Dustin Cummings of Waco; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Ron Bayse of Waco, Cindy and Davis Dennard of China Spring, and Sue and Randy Allman of Illinois; sister, Patsy Conley of Victoria; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Kathy Cummings of Arlington and sister-in-law, Jackie Cummings of Valley Mills.The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Texas Oncology and Providence Hospice for their kindness and respect in taking care of Joe in his last weeks of life.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
