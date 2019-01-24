M. Lucille CulverhouseAug. 20, 1920 - Jan. 21, 2019M. Lucille Culverhouse, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Great-great-grandmother went to her heavenly home on Monday evening January 21, 2019 with her family at her bedside at a local nursing home.Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 25, at Mart Cemetery in Mart, Texas. Officiated by Pastor Bill Swearingen. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.The pallbearers will be the grandsons, and the honorary pallbearers are the great-grandsons.Ms. Lucille was born on August 20, 1920, in Mart, Texas, to Walter and Ellen Willard. She was an only child and went to Mart schools. She was a homemaker and worked in a manufacturing company for over 30 years as a seamstress. She was a member of Timbercrest Baptist Church in Waco, 50 year member of Rebekah Lodge # 213 in Bellmead, Happy Shufflers 42 Club in Waco, and Tri Cities Senior Center Bellmead.She wass preceded in death by her parents; most recently by her daughter, Beth Branch; and multiple good friends.She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters, Barbara Dennis and husband, Dan, of Chalk Bluff, Rebekah "Becky" Pricer and husband, Homer, of Axtell; step-daughter, Joyce King of Moody; son, Robert L. Culverhouse of Bellmead; eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and 17 step-great-great-grandchildren.Memorials can be made to Providence Hospice or to TimbercrestBaptist Church.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
