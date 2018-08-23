Elizabeth CruzAug. 16, 2018 - Aug. 21, 2018Elizabeth Hope Cruz was born at 11:33 a.m., August 16, 2018, and met the eyes of Jesus at 3:02 p.m., August 21, 2018. During her brief visit on Earth, Elizabeth was generous with her smiles, loving the affection from her family. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.A visitation will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 24, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Waco Memorial Park.Elizabeth is the daughter of Robert and Rosanna Cruz of Waco. She is also survived by her sister, Yazmine; brother, R.J.; paternal grandparents, Carl Brian Cruz, Sr. and Karen Kay Cruz; maternal grandparents, Panfilo and Manuela Zamora; aunts, Jessica Lynn Flores, Amanda Rose Cruz, Alma O. Zamora, and Manuela Zamora; uncles, Johnny Mojica Cruz, Carl Brian Cruz, Jr., and Jose G. Zamora; and numerous cousins.The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Mark Rister, Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest NICU, labor and delivery, kidsville, anesthesiology department, the O.R., pastoral care, and everyone else involved in the direct care of our angel.Your wings were ready, But our hearts were not.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
