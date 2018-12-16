Sue Ellen CrumpApril 30, 1953 - Dec. 11, 2018Sue Ellen Crump, 65, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018.Services will be held privately within the family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Crump; parents, Ervin and Leona Christian; and brothers, Charles Christian and Ed Christian.Sue is survived by her son, Michael Cobb and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Waylan and Genevieve; and brother, Kenneth Christian.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Waco Humane Society.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

