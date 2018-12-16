Sue Ellen CrumpApril 30, 1953 - Dec. 11, 2018Sue Ellen Crump, 65, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018.Services will be held privately within the family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Crump; parents, Ervin and Leona Christian; and brothers, Charles Christian and Ed Christian.Sue is survived by her son, Michael Cobb and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Waylan and Genevieve; and brother, Kenneth Christian.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Waco Humane Society.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.