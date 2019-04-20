Jack Lee CrowsonJan. 7, 1944 - April 17, 2019A service to celebrate the life of Jack Lee Crowson, Jr., 75, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, at Dayspring Baptist Church, with The Reverend Eric Howell officiating. A burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jack was born January 7, 1944, in Arlington, Texas, to Dorothy Jean Crowson and Jack Lee Crowson, Sr. He married Marilyn Fay Carrell on February 10, 1967.Before moving to Central Texas, Jack was a member of Cana Baptist Church in Burleson where he served as deacon, taught Sunday school, and was active in the church bus ministry. Most recently, he and his wife attended Dayspring Baptist Church.Jack worked for over 40 years in the automotive industry. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at Walmart, developing many friendships among his customers and co-workers. While he enjoyed a variety of activities, his favorite was being "Papa" to his only grandson, Jack.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife; two sons, Mike Lee Crowson of Hewitt, Texas, and Grady Jack Crowson, Sr., and wife, Carroll, of Woodway, Texas; and one grandson, Grady Jack Crowson, Jr. He is also survived by one sister, two sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.