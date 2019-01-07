Lester CrowlMarch 15, 1942 - Dec. 17, 2018Lester Dean Crowl went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2018 surrounded by family at the Central Texas Veterans Community Living Center, Temple, Texas. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at Brazos Meadows Baptist Church, with The Rev. Billy Edwards officiating. A visitation with the family will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at Brazos Meadows Fellowship Hall. An Inurnment will be Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Shiloh Cemetery in Butler, Oklahoma.Les was born March 15, 1942 in Moorewood, Oklahoma, to Bernard and Florence Crowl. The family moved to Stockton, California, where he was a proud graduate of Amos Alonso Stagg High School.Les joined the United States Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. After completing his service to his country, he enjoyed a very successful career in Reno, Nevada, in the construction industry, where he made many, many friends. After moving to Hewitt, Texas in 2012 he became a member of Brazos Meadows Baptist Church and VFW Post 2018.Les loved spending time with his family and participating in many outdoor activities including, golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, ranch work and riding his motor trikeLes was preceded in death by his father, Bernard; mother, Florence; sisters, Francis and Ilene; and infant daughter, Theresa.He is survived by wife, Becky; daughter, Kim Thelin and husband, Steve, of Archie, Missouri; son, Jason and wife, JoDee, of Layton, Utah; and son, Reese Vaughan and wife, Heather, of Fountain, Colorado. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.The family wishes to thank the Doctors and nursing staff, especially the 2K nurses, at the Central Texas Veterans Hospital in Temple for their dedicated care of Les.Donations can be made in Lester's name to Brazos Meadows Baptist Church, Building Fund, 625 S Hewitt Dr., Hewitt, TX 76643 or VFW Post 2148, P O Box 483, Waco, TX 76703Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
