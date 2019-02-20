Lenora Jane CrowderMarch 22, 1936 - Feb. 15, 2019Lenora Jane Gaasch Crowder, 82, passed away on February 15, 2019, at St. Catherine Center in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave., Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.Lenora was born in northeastern rural Oklahoma, the third child of Troy and Ruby Smith Gaasch and the younger sister of twins, Florene and Lorene. Early in her life, Lenora understood the value of education, and she spent most of her life educating, guiding, and investing in others. She taught junior high and high school science in public schools in Norman, Waco and Robinson, and she served as Director of Placement at Baylor University. She was a life-long learner.She married W. Eugene "Gene" Crowder in 1957. They moved to Waco in 1959 when Gene accepted a position in the Biology Department at Baylor. At that time, they became a part of the First Baptist Church Waco family.Gene and Lenora had four children. In the early 1970s, she cared for Gene through a terminal illness. At age 37, she was a widow responsible for continuing to meet the needs of her children. Rearing them alone was certainly a daunting task, but she faced it the same way she faced every challenge — with strength and dignity.Lenora was incredibly strong, always courageous, and fiercely independent. These traits enabled her to surmount great obstacles and to persevere through terrific challenges, including the final challenge of her own terminal cancer. Most of her life was an uphill climb. In her final days, she stood atop a great precipice, lingering on the brink of glory. Those who knew her best and loved her most celebrate with her as she has taken that final step - that leap of faith. Today she stands in the midst of glory, in the company of her parents, her sisters, Gene, and countless other friends and family who have gone before her.Lenora is survived by her children, Nancy Crowder Huerter and husband, Joachim, David Crowder and wife, Elisa, Richard Crowder and Elizabeth Herrera, John Crowder and wife, Lisa, and former daughter-in-law, Lorie Crowder; grandchildren, Jenny Huerter Gamon and husband, Michael, Elizabeth Crowder Gough and husband, Patrick, Carroll Crowder, Michael Huerter, Lincoln Crowder, Brian Crowder, and Ashley Crowder Burtnett and husband, Bryson; and great-grandchildren, Ariella, Asher, Lark, and Nina Gamon.Memorials may be made to the Eugene Crowder Memorial Biology Scholarship Fund, University Development, One Bear Place #97050, Waco TX 76798-7050.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.