Mary CrowFeb. 23, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2019Mary Katherine "MiMi" Crow, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at the funeral home.Mary was born February 23, 1935, in Bosque County, Texas, to Homer Milton and Mary Ellen (Horton) Gray. She graduated from Mosheim High School in 1952 and married Gerald Crow April 1, 1954. They lived in the Houston, Texas, area for 40 years until moving to the farm in Elk, Texas. MiMi was a homemaker and child care provider to many, many children in the Axtell area. She was a loving mother and mammaw and especially loved spending time with her great-grandchildren, whom she adored.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three sisters, Emily Miilhause and husband, Henry, Dessie Lowrance, and Essie Crow and husband, Erskine.Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Ondrej; brother, Homer Gray and wife, Patricia; brother-in-law who was very special to her, C. C. Lowrance; granddaughters, Melissa Garner and husband, Scott, and Erin Starling and husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, McKinnah, Sagen and Blakely Garner, and Emmalyn and Easton Starling; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a special thank you to the Staff at Ridgecrest Retirement Center and Providence Hospice for their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
