Linda Crow
Mar. 14, 1940 - Mar. 21, 2020
Linda Crow, 80, of Speegleville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a local hospital. A private graveside service is planned at Oakwood Cemetery.
Linda was born March 14, 1940, in Waco, to Lewis and Maurine (Harrison) Seay. She married the love of her life, Thomas Sherman Crow, on July 24, 1957, in Waco. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 40 years. Those that knew Linda can attest that she was an avid animal and bird lover, and that she never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Sherman Thomas Crow; parents, Lewis Seay and Maurine Dodd; and her brother, Lewis Seay, Jr. Survivors include her children, Darla Woodliff (Kim) of Speegleville, and Douglas Crow (Ellen) of China Spring; grandchildren, Kristen Dungan (Brian), Blake Woodliff, Brandyn Crow (Vanessa), Brittany Wallace (Tyler), and Luke Crow; great-grandchildren, Ally, Dylan, Emma, and Wesley Crow, Erik, Kendal and Brody Dungan, and Wytten Woodliff; sister, Karen Wester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and special thank you to her loving cousin Becky, Ascension Providence Hospital Third Floor doctors and nurses, and Providence Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
