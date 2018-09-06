Kenneth CrowMarch 4, 1944 - Sept. 3, 2018Kenneth Horace Crow, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 3, 2018. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 8, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. He will lie in repose at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., on Thursday, September 6, and Friday, September 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.Ken was born March 4, 1944, in Waco, Texas, to Horace Sherman and Cleo Francis Morgan Crow. He attended Waco High School, where he met his wife, Betty Jantz, and they both graduated in 1962.Together, they attended Baylor University and were married their sophomore year on December 22, 1963. He went on to graduate from Baylor Law School, where he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree in 1968. He went to work for the McLennan County District Attorney's Office as a prosecuting attorney from 1968-1972. He then partnered with Ron Moody and together they opened a private practice, Moody and Crow Attorneys at Law, where he practiced as a criminal defense attorney for 36 years. He was a member of the State Bar of Texas, McLennan County Bar Association and the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.Ken was an avid golfer and played for many years at local and out-of-state courses. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time outdoors gardening and fishing with his father-in-law. He was passionate about his homestead on Hog Creek. Ken would spend many hours managing his trees and pasture as well as tending to his deer and bird feeders.He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Sherman Crow and Cleo Francis Crow.Ken is survived by his wife, Betty Crow; daughter, Leah Crow Wagner and husband, Dr. Ralph Wagner, of Shiner; sons, Jason Crow and wife, Heather Middleton Crow, of Waco; Jayme Crow of Waco; six grandchildren, Elyssa, Michael, Andrew, and Matthew Wagner of Shiner, Jaxson Crow of Waco and Ethan Crow of McGregor.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.whbfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.