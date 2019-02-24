Dorothy Sarah CrowDec. 20, 1929 - Feb. 21, 2019Dorothy Sarah Crow, 89, of Arlington, Texas, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully and went to walk with Angels on February 21, 2019.Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Waco Memorial Cemetery.Dorothy was born in Sulphur Springs in 1929 to Wallace Oplin and Sarah Ann Potter. Dorothy married Bill Crow in 1952 and they eventually moved to Bellmead, TX, and raised their family of six children.Dorothy loved her church and her faith reflected that. She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Bellmead for almost 40 years prior to moving to Benbrook, TX, and joining First Baptist Church Benbrook. Dorothy then moved to Arlington, where she attended Woods Chapel Baptist Church until her death. Dorothy shared her faith regularly with her family, as well as everyone she came in contact with.Dorothy loved her church, family, her dog "Luci", as well as a huge fan of her Texas Rangers baseball. She was always available to play dominoes 42, "chicken foot", and cards, with a drive to win at all of them.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Crow; brother, Bill Potter; and her mother and father.Dorothy is survived by her six children and their spouses: Cora (Edward), Debbie (Wallace), Pat (Anthony), David (Cathy), Tim (Colette) and Karan (Tim); as well as 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and many more extended family.Moore Bowen Funeral Home4216 S Bowen Rd.Arlington, TX 76016817-468-8111Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
